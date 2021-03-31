Facebook is finally giving users an easier way to sort their News Feed chronologically

When you go on Facebook, your News Feed is automatically sorted and displayed in a way the social giant thinks you want. This is based on an algorithm that looks at various things, including past interactions. In theory, the method makes sense, but it doesn’t take long to realize that you miss A LOT of stuff.

Facebook has a couple options for this now, including a way to favorite up to 30 friends, but that doesn’t solve the problem of seeing the most recent posts, regardless of favorites or the algorithm. You can technically switch to “Most recent” posts, but it’s deep down in a menu and from my experience, has a habit of switching itself off.

Now, the company is putting a “Recent” posts option upfront and center for users, with tabs at the top of the News Feed for Home, Favorites, and Recent.

In addition to an updated News Feed, Facebook is also adding a feature that Twitter has been using to great success – the ability to control who can comment on your posts. Now, you’ll be able to decide between anyone, just friends, or profiles and pages that you tag in the post.

Overall, these are positive changes to the platform that should both help users have more control over what they see and how others interact with their posts.

