Pro-Trump social platform GETTR is full of Jihadist content to the surprise of no one

The pro-Trump “free speech” social platform GETTR has been out for about a month now, and in that time Trump has yet to officially sign up for it and many of its top verified accounts were hacked.

To add yet another cap in its feather, GETTR can also now boast that it is home to Jihadist content that has been spread from hundreds of accounts since early July.

The content contains memes that promote violence against the West, anti-Trump memes, and even beheading videos. According to Politico, which covered the story, Jason Miller, the former Trump spokesperson and CEO of GETTR, states that ISIS was behind the accounts.

“The only ISIS members still alive are keyboard warriors hiding in caves and eating dirt cookies,” Miller tells Politico via text message.

While some of the early content has been removed at this point, much of it still lives on the platform according to Politico and Moustafa Ayad, who acts as the executive director at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue for Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

This isn’t the first “free speech” platform that has struggled to gain traction. Parler also tried the same thing, but due to the extreme amounts of unmoderated hate speech on the platform, was nuked from much of the internet. It’s back now but hasn’t seen the traction it received prior.

