Instagram Reels is rolling out on Facebook today proving that the platform will steal any idea

Trying desperately to compete with TikTok’s massive success, Facebook developed its own short-form video feature, called Reels, for Instagram. But Reels on Instagram wasn’t enough and the company started testing them out on Facebook. Now, it’s ready to roll out the feature to everyone in the U.S.

In a blog post on the company’s website, Facebook announced that it will start rolling out Reels to everyone in the U.S. starting today. The platform has been testing the new feature for a little over a month now, and it is now ready to roll it out to everyone.

Reels, much like TikTok, lets users create short-form videos with overlaid music and filters. Reels appear on your newsfeed or in groups, and are much like other posts in that you can like, comment, and follow the Reels’ creators all from the Reel itself.

The platform’s main focus when promoting its new Reels seems to be on the creators. The platform is offering substantial monetization potential as part of $1 billion in promised payouts to creators for next year.

Facebook hopes to leverage its position as the most popular app in the world to appeal to creators. With nearly 3 billion monthly active users, the platform boasts an unprecedented volume of traffic that will certainly appeal to creators.

There you have it. Facebook Reels is rolling out to both iOS and Android users in full starting today. So continues the saga of Facebook gobbling up any good idea that it sees out in the market.

