Facebook is influencing influencers with a total of $1 billion in payouts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just announced plans to “invest over $1 billion to reward creators for great content they create on Facebook and Instagram through 2022.” That’s to keep creators invested in creating content for Facebook, presumably so they don’t migrate to other platforms.

To start, the bonus initiatives will be paid out to video content creators on Facebook who have in-stream ads enabled. The Stars tip system is also being expanded to include monthly bonuses for high-performing streamers, in a test that runs until the end of October.

Instagram’s bonuses will be invite-only at the start, with US-based creators eligible for a one-time payment for enabling IGTV ads. The plan is to also add bonuses for making Reels, or for hitting metrics milestones in Instagram Live.

The neat thing? Facebook says it’ll payout to all levels of creators, from those with multi-million followings or those just starting out on their journey. The bonus initiatives are only roughly sketched out, described as “seasonal, evolving and expanding over time.”

The Instagram app will have a dedicated hub for the bonus programs first, coming at some point this summer. The main Facebook app will get its own dedicated hub later this year.

Will this be enough for Facebook to keep creative creators on the platform? One billion dollars does sound like a lot, but then it pales in comparison to the $30 billion YouTube says it’s paid out to creators over the last three years.

