Twitter is the first app to remove Stories from its platform

Twitter’s Fleets feature, which fully rolled out at the end of 2020, is already coming to an end. The Instagram Stories-like feature never really caught on, and the company announced today that it would be shutting down the feature in the coming weeks.

The feature, which lives at the top of the timeline for mobile users, will be replaced with Twitter Spaces, the company’s take on live audio chat rooms made popular by Clubhouse. This will take place on August 3, according to The Verge.

Twitter notes that it “learned a lot from Fleets” and will be using some of that knowledge to focus on “newer and better ways to start conversations.”

We had big hopes for Fleets, but now it’s time to say goodbye and take flight with other ideas. Starting August 3, Fleets will no longer be available.

On a personal level, I’m really not that surprised that the company is shutting it down. I rarely looked at Fleets, and when I did, it was typically just people showing off their own tweets that were already on the timeline.

The nature of Twitter itself feels more like Stories in the way that many use the platform as a way to get random thoughts out into the world. Instagram, on the other hand, is often used as a carefully curated feed, and then Stories are used to share memes, other people’s work, and more.

