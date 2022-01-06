Instagram has finally brought back the chronological feed option

Mosseri uploaded a video to Twitter to let users know about the upcoming updates to their feeds. Instagram feeds will soon feature three different options for how users want them to be displayed.

The first option is Home, which is Instagram as we know it today. This is the algorithmic Instagram feed that ranks content based on popularity and interest. The Home feed is constantly evolving, and Mosseri says the Home feed will have “more and more recommendations over time.”

Then there’s Favorites, which contains a list of your closest friends and family that you can set up. Favorites lets you choose exactly which profiles you want to see and displays their posts in chronological order. It sounds like a great feed option to help you keep up with the people and pages that are most important to you.

And lastly, there’s the Following option, which displays posts and content only from people you are following. Like Favorites, the Following feed will also be displayed in chronological order, so you can keep up with content from people you are following as it is published.