OpenSea is suffering from an API issue causing outages and slow load times

If you are an NFT aficionado and use OpenSea for browsing and buying them, the website is currently down, as noticed by app researcher and Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong.

According to the OpenSea website, an outage is causing issues with both the website and the company’s API, which would affect Twitter’s upcoming NFT feature.

Screenshot: KnowTechie

After some clicking around, the website is definitely laggy right now for me, with the page occasionally returning a 504 error.

OpenSea has now updated the status page and notes “We have identified the issue and a fix is being implemented.”

We’ll update this when more information is made available.

