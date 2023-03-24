Twitter may soon let Blue subscribers hide in plain sight

Once upon a time, having a Blue verified checkmark on Twitter was a status symbol to be proud of. But now, some users want to hide it. Why? Well, it seems that Elon Musk is partly to blame.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, a serial app leaker who reverse-engineers social app’s code, Twitter is working on a system allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to hide their verified status from other users.

Paluzzi tweeted that “Twitter is working on the ability to control everything related to account verification and identity” and even shared a screenshot of the feature.

#Twitter keeps working on the ability to control everything related to account verification and identity by adding the option to show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uTjBON21N — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 21, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, he added that the company is still working on ways to allow users to control their account verification and identity, including the option to show or hide the blue checkmark on their profile.

I came up with this idea, I’m taking credit for it

It’s rare that I find myself in agreement with Musk regarding Twitter, but this is one of those times. Many people don’t want their verified status visible because of the social implication it puts them in. Mainly being seen as an Elon fanboy/girl/person.

If you’re not on Twitter and are not grandfathered in with a verification badge, you’ll notice a certain type of user this subscription attracts. I did not want to be one of those.

When Musk launched Twitter Blue in 2022, I posed the question, and that’s when he suddenly stole my idea. I have no evidence to support this claim.

Is this something Twitter will launch?

When and if Twitter decides to roll this out is unclear. We can’t contact the company because Musk dismantled its media relations department.

Musk implemented an autoresponder that replies with a poo emoji anytime someone sends a request.

Mind you, this is the behavior of a man, the richest man on the earth, behaving toward press members. The same man, who recently came out on stage in front of the press, and did this:

