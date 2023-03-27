Someone leaked Twitter’s source code and no one knows who did it

Twitter is in trouble again, folks. Parts of Twitter’s proprietary source code leaked online, prompting the social media giant to scramble to contain the fallout

According to a legal filing, per the New York Times, the leaker posted on GitHub, a developer collaboration platform, letting it sit there in the open, publicly available for several months. Yikes.

Twitter took swift action to remove the code, sending a copyright infringement notice to GitHub, which complied and took the code down on the same day. But the damage is done.

Twitter is a mess

Hackers could’ve potentially used the code to identify vulnerabilities in the platform, which could put users’ data at risk or even take the whole damn thing down.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Twitter’s already struggling to reduce technical issues and improve its business fortunes under the ownership of Elon Musk.

weird that Twitter's source code being posted online isn't trending on Twitter. I'm certain this is just because nobody's especially interested in this non-story, no other actions at work here — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) March 26, 2023

So who’s behind the leak? Honestly, the list is long. At this point, it’s unclear, and Twitter is getting the courts involved in hopes it gets Github to reveal the actors behind it.

But if I were a betting man, the code was likely uploaded by one of the many engineers Musk laid off in a cost-cutting move after purchasing the company.

As NYT tech reporter Ryan Mac points out, “The user who Twitter says posted the source code had the username “FreeSpeechEnthusiast” an apparent allusion to Elon Musk.”

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: