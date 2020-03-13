One NBA team plans to continue its suspended season within NBA 2K20

With the NBA currently suspended due to the coronavirus, a lot of people are wondering how they are going to get their NBA fix for the next 30 days (or maybe more). Well, if the Phoenix Suns have anything to do with it, they are going to do what they can to get basketball to the people.

Announced yesterday on Twitter, the Phoenix Suns will continue to play the team’s season games replacing the hardwood with the soft couch by streaming its scheduled games on Twitch in NBA 2K20. There has been no word on what channel will host the game or which players will be participating.

The first game will be against the Dallas Mavericks, but again, no word on if players from Dallas will be participating in the Twitch stream.

The season isn’t over yet… We will continue to play the Suns season games on @NBA2K! Saturday’s game will be moved to tomorrow. Join us live on @Twitch as we take on the @dallasmavs! pic.twitter.com/745QIuvCMc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 13, 2020

There are plenty of professional sports players that spend their off-time streaming on Twitch, including Devin Booker of the Suns. IGN notes that he was actually streaming the new COD Warzone when the official NBA suspension was announced. It’s very possible he’ll be involved in this Twitch stream.

At this time, that’s about all we know, but we’ll definitely update this space when Phoenix drops the Twitch link for where the NBA 2K20 game will be hosted.

