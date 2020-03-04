You can now snag the original Halo: Combat Evolved on Steam

First released in 2014, Halo: The Master Chief Collection brought with it the Halo series to Xbox One. Its release went less-than-smoothly, but eventually, 343 Industries got it together. In December of 2019, the collection was released on PC, well, kind of.

Unlike its console counterpart, the Steam version launched only with Halo: Reach and the promise of the other titles in the series being released in chronological order in 2020. It seems that it is now underway as the original Halo: Combat Evolved is now available on Steam.

Available as part of the Master Chief Collection or purchased separately, Halo: Combat Evolved brings with it all the sci-fi greatness of the original, but with unlocked framerate, higher resolution (included 4K), and field-of-view options.

Like the original title (also released on PC), 343 Industries is not shying away from the modding community, but it will probably still be a little while before modders start adding new maps, weapons, and more.

If you’ve never had the chance to play the original title that started it all, $9.99 (or $39.99 for the entire collection) is a steal for the title. Whether you are playing for the epic story or the intense multiplayer, there is a lot to like here.

