Call of Duty: Warzone hits 6 million players in 24 hours, lag be damned

This week marked the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone, the long-anticipated battle royale version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It’s much more entertaining than its Black Ops predecessor and in the first 24 hours has snagged a healthy chunk of the gaming community.

According to a tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account, Call of Duty: Warzone hit six million users in 24 hours. Based on the comments below the tweet, it appears that the number would be even higher if not for some predictable PC crash issues. Of course things are going to crash on launch day. The servers are being smacked hard.

For what it’s worth, on Xbox One I did notice a bunch of clipping and frame rate issues, even in regular matches in multiplayer. A lot of lag has been present since launch, but I’m guessing things will smooth out as players settle into their routines and Activision clears up some server space for all the freeloaders playing Warzone.

What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone. Thank you – we’re just getting started.#FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/GpDKJw5QD4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 11, 2020

Additionally, Activision has released a Call of Duty: Warzone strategy guide that contains everything you need to know about operating on the massive Verdansk map as well as gameplay tips, a FAQ, and an atlas of the map. There are also sections on weapons and in-game terminology in case you really are a Call of Duty n00b.

Still waiting on that sweet, sweet solo play

It’s still a bit exhausting playing with randos on my squad, but so be it. I’ll put up with it until the solo mode releases (I have no idea when that is). The best I’ve finished is 18th, because these dummies love rushing into a room and getting smoked by an entire squad. Josiah has finished as high as 2nd place in battle royale, but he probably just hid the entire match. (I had six kills tyvm – Josiah)

Speaking about hiding, I got kicked for inactivity in a regular multiplayer match. I was playing hardcore something or other and had to use the bathroom. When I came back, it said I was kicked for inactivity. I’m not complaining, this is good. That means Call of Duty is doing something about campers. As in, kicking them for inactivity.

Since we’re all going to be self-quarantined for the next couple weeks, I sure hope Activision has those servers primed and ready. It’s also double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP throughout the weekend and into next week, so if you were looking for an excuse to drop in and rank up, now’s the time. See you in the warzone.

What do you think? Had the chance to try out Warzone yet? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: