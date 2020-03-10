Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale is a throbbing (up to) 100GB download

The download for Call of Duty: Warzone is massive. Up to 100GB.

Which makes sense. I mean, it’s an entire battle royale game that is supporting not only those of us who purchased the game, but all of the freeloaders out there as well. Actually, it’s the freeloaders who are going to get stuck with an 83GB – 101GB download, depending on the system.

If you already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare then the Warzone download will be a mere 18GB – 22GB install, which still takes a few minutes if you are on anything less than 100mbps broadband. Hell, even I’m on 100mbps and that’ll still take close to an hour. I think after all the updates, my Xbox is 90% Call of Duty.

Warzone drops at some point today depending on whether you own the game or not. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare owners will get early access to the download (check online around 11am EST) while all the Fortnite kids hoping to bring their battle royale survival skills to the world of Call of Duty will have to wait to download the game until around 3pm EST.

The good news is that this download, whether the already-own-the-game one or the don’t-own-the-game one is free. 100% free to play. Not only that, but like current online play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it’ll be completely cross-platform. PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One are all supported, so we can all look forward to getting sniped by PC players with mouse button cursor locks.

