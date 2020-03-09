Call of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play battler royale that launches March 10

UPDATE, March 9: The official Call of Duty Twitter account has now confirmed Warzone, stating it will release for free on March 10. The original story follows below.

Since the release of the latest Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare, there have been rumors swirling regarding a battle royale mode in the game. The last entry, Black Ops 4, had Blackout, so the natural assumption was we would see one this time around, as well.

Well, almost six months have gone by since the release and now, we are starting to get more details on what is almost assuredly a sure thing. A now-removed YouTube video from user Chaos (a popular CoD streamer), highlighted some of the details, including its free-to-play model.

Yes, that means even if you don’t own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you’ll have the chance to play Warzone when it releases. Chaos reports that people that do own the game, however, will get access to some exclusive skins (a staple in battle royale titles).

In addition to being free-to-play, Chaos notes that it will be on all platforms with cross-play for everyone

It will be a 150-person battle royale with a shrinking safe zone and include solos, duos, and three-person squad play. Chaos also highlights that there will be two modes, a traditional battle royale experience, plus something called Plunder. Chaos did not go into much detail on that mode but does mention it has more of a focus on looting and collecting in-game money.

Speaking of in-game money, it will play a big role in the battle royale portion, allowing users to buy killstreaks and even revive their teammates. Players that die early in a round may also be able to come back in, thanks to a mechanic referred to as the Gulag. Basically, players that die will be thrown in the Gulag and then do 1v1 fights to earn the right to respawn. It’s definitely an interesting mechanic and could definitely shake up the battle royale format a bit.

There’s still no word on when Warzone will release, but honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get an official announcement this week and a release date that isn’t that far off.

