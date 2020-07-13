Check out the gaming rigs NBA players brought with them to the bubble in Orlando

The top 22 teams in the NBA have all gathered at Walt Disney World to participate in a limited NBA season. Teams have been placed in hotels, the rules have been set up, and players and coaches are hunkering down for the multi-month ordeal in the wake of COVID-19.

While some teams will be leaving after a month or so, teams that go to the playoffs could be there for as long as three months, with teams that make it to the finals expected to be on-location for as long as 82 days.

There will be plenty of stuff for players to do, from food options to entertainment, but let’s be honest here, sometimes you just want to kick back and play some video games. NBA players are no exception. As players shuffle into their on-site hotels and get set up, we’re now seeing how some of the NBA greats get their game on.

Some NBA players are bringing in consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, while others are going all out, bringing the full power of PC gaming with them, including some who even plan to stream their gameplay on sites like Twitch.

Meyers Leonard is all set up with a gorgeous PC and streaming setup (including the Streamdeck!)

🎮 Meyers Leonard's gaming setup in the NBA bubble pic.twitter.com/FkwOVhbj9l — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 9, 2020

Monitor in hand, any bets on what Deandre Ayton will be playing while in the Bubble?

Deandre Ayton pulled up to Orlando with his gaming setup😂 (Via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/lEBqRTu9k2 — SLAM Gaming (@SLAMftw) July 8, 2020

Josh Hart is hoping and wishing for some of that good Wi-Fi as he streams and plays Call of Duty: Warzone

Necessities!! (Pending how strong this Wi-Fi is) pic.twitter.com/R7oUKkCWKN — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 8, 2020

Warzone seems to be a popular title among NBA players

Some players brought their gaming setup with them to Orlando.🎮 #NBA (📸 @espn) pic.twitter.com/5kKGNz4B5D — One Sports (@OneSportsPHL) July 9, 2020

Of course, Disney World has the hookup, with a full gaming lounge for players that didn’t bring their systems

Honestly, it makes sense. While NBA players spend a ton of time practicing, training, and playing, everyone needs some downtime and if you are going to be stuck somewhere, having some gaming options is always a solid idea.

What do you think? If you were stuck somewhere, what kind of gaming system would you bring with you? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

