LG is coming out with a Mini LED TV that provides better contrast, dimming, and more

LG might be known as the king of OLED, but that hasn’t stopped them from innovating in other TV technology types. The latest? Mini LED, which is a new way of backlighting traditional LCD screens for better black levels, contrast, and local dimming.

See, traditional LCD TVs have a limited number of LEDs behind the screen, or along the edge of the screen, which lights up the screen according to the content being shown.

With LG’s new Mini LED backlight, the screen has almost 30,000 tiny LEDs behind the screen that “produce incredible peak brightness” while also offering a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 with up to 2,500 local dimming zones. That basically shakes down as brightness and contrast control that approaches the per-pixel control that MicroLED and OLED have, without the price tag.

LG is bringing ten new 4K and 8K Mini LED TVs in 2021, with screen sizes up to 86 inches. All models have quantum dot and NanoCell tech, for wide color gamut, and refresh rates up to 120Hz, perfect for the new video game consoles.

The real benefit to Mini LED is with HDR content, where the smaller local dimming zones and high peak brightness will literally allow HDR content to shine, without the high costs of OLED. Think of this improvement as LG’s commitment to the lower end of the market, providing consumers with a cheaper alternative to their flagship products.

