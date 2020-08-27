LG has a wild phone with a swing-out second screen

Android Authority has a huge scoop on LG’s upcoming Wing phone, in the form of a video of the unique handset in action. It won’t be to everyone’s tastes at all, but maybe LG needs to take some risks, as their recent releases all fizzled out after release.

Earlier images of the handset all showed the main screen in landscape, but this time it’s the secondary second screen that’s horizontal, providing audio controls while the driver uses the handset for GPS navigation. Anyone who’s had their navigation interrupted by an incoming voice call will see the utility of this device, but is it going to be any good as a phone? I mean, every device I’ve had with a swiveling section lost the ability to stay put pretty quickly.

If the LG Wing is the same, you might end up with an expensive fidget spinner instead of a usable phone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I can’t quite figure out how it swivels back either. Some kind of complicated lever arrangement? A flip-out screen like the Nintendo DS? That seems overly complicated and likely to make the handset unpleasant to keep in your jeans pocket.

I had so many questions about the LG Wing when we first saw images earlier this year, and now I have even more after seeing this video. Where are the selfie cameras? Where is the fingerprint reader? Is there more battery space with the second screen? Although my biggest question is – what the heck has LG been smoking?

Maybe we’ll get answers to some of those questions later this year, as getting the device out in stores before the holiday buying period is always the best bet for any smartphone manufacturer.

What do you think? Interested in this odd phone from LG? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: