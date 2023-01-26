News
iPhone trade-in values are worth less now, but Macs get a bump
If you’re considering trading in an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, here’s what to know about current trade-in values.
Looks like Apple has a little surprise for Apple device owners. The company made some sneaky adjustments to its trade-in values, and it’s not looking good for iPhone users.
According to MacRumors, iPhone models in the US have now dropped in value. If you’re planning on trading in your iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can expect to get a measly $570 towards a new device.
That’s a far cry from the $650 you could’ve gotten before. And it’s not just the Pro Max that’s been hit – other iPhone 13 models have also seen a decrease in value.
|iPhones
|Estimated
trade-in value¹
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Up to $570
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Up to $470
|iPhone 13
|Up to $400
|iPhone 13 mini
|Up to $350
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Up to $400
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Up to $330
|iPhone 12
|Up to $300
|iPhone 12 mini
|Up to $250
|iPhone SE (2nd generation)
|Up to $100
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Up to $280
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Up to $230
|iPhone 11
|Up to $200
|iPhone XS Max
|Up to $200
|iPhone XR
|Up to $150
|iPhone X
|Up to $130
An iPhone 13 Pro will net you a maximum of $470 towards a new purchase, down from $550.
READ MORE: Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone
Even the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are worth less, with trade-ins valued at a max of $400 and $350. They were previously at $450/$380.
On the other hand, not every iPhone is getting the penny-pinching treatment. If you look at the iPhone 12, nothing is changing there. And that applies to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 too.
All hope isn’t lost for iPad and Mac owners
Good news for iPad users. It looks like Apple has decided to keep the value of iPad trade-ins steady. If you’re looking to upgrade your iPad Pro, you can expect to get up to $445 towards your next purchase.
Mac owners have something to write home about too. Apple is now offering more for most Mac trade-ins.
|Mac
|Estimated
trade-in value¹
|MacBook Pro
|Up to $670
|MacBook Air
|Up to $460
|MacBook
|Up to $110
|iMac Pro
|Up to $600
|iMac
|Up to $530
|Mac Pro
|Up to $1250
|Mac mini
|Up to $340
If you’re considering trading in an old MacBook Pro, the company will now offer you up to $670 on your next purchase, which is an increase from $630.
Even older MacBook Air models have seen a bump, with trade-ins valued at up to $460 from $440.
So, if you’re looking to upgrade, you might want to do it sooner rather than later. For the complete list of trade-in values, head on over to Apple’s website.
