iPhone trade-in values are worth less now, but Macs get a bump

Looks like Apple has a little surprise for Apple device owners. The company made some sneaky adjustments to its trade-in values, and it's not looking good for iPhone users.

According to MacRumors, iPhone models in the US have now dropped in value. If you’re planning on trading in your iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can expect to get a measly $570 towards a new device.

That’s a far cry from the $650 you could’ve gotten before. And it’s not just the Pro Max that’s been hit – other iPhone 13 models have also seen a decrease in value.

iPhones Estimated

trade-in value¹ iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $570 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $470 iPhone 13 Up to $400 iPhone 13 mini Up to $350 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $400 iPhone 12 Pro Up to $330 iPhone 12 Up to $300 iPhone 12 mini Up to $250 iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $100 iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $280 iPhone 11 Pro Up to $230 iPhone 11 Up to $200 iPhone XS Max Up to $200 iPhone XR Up to $150 iPhone X Up to $130 View the rest at Apple’s Website

An iPhone 13 Pro will net you a maximum of $470 towards a new purchase, down from $550.

Even the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are worth less, with trade-ins valued at a max of $400 and $350. They were previously at $450/$380.

On the other hand, not every iPhone is getting the penny-pinching treatment. If you look at the iPhone 12, nothing is changing there. And that applies to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 too.

All hope isn’t lost for iPad and Mac owners

Good news for iPad users. It looks like Apple has decided to keep the value of iPad trade-ins steady. If you’re looking to upgrade your iPad Pro, you can expect to get up to $445 towards your next purchase.

Mac owners have something to write home about too. Apple is now offering more for most Mac trade-ins.

Mac Estimated

trade-in value¹ MacBook Pro Up to $670 MacBook Air Up to $460 MacBook Up to $110 iMac Pro Up to $600 iMac Up to $530 Mac Pro Up to $1250 Mac mini Up to $340

If you’re considering trading in an old MacBook Pro, the company will now offer you up to $670 on your next purchase, which is an increase from $630.

Even older MacBook Air models have seen a bump, with trade-ins valued at up to $460 from $440.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade, you might want to do it sooner rather than later. For the complete list of trade-in values, head on over to Apple’s website.

