Connect with us

News

iPhone trade-in values are worth less now, but Macs get a bump

If you’re considering trading in an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, here’s what to know about current trade-in values.
hands holding mkeke iphone 13 pro max cases on purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Looks like Apple has a little surprise for Apple device owners. The company made some sneaky adjustments to its trade-in values, and it’s not looking good for iPhone users. 

According to MacRumors, iPhone models in the US have now dropped in value. If you’re planning on trading in your iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can expect to get a measly $570 towards a new device. 

That’s a far cry from the $650 you could’ve gotten before. And it’s not just the Pro Max that’s been hit – other iPhone 13 models have also seen a decrease in value. 

iPhonesEstimated
trade-in value¹
iPhone 13 Pro MaxUp to $570
iPhone 13 ProUp to $470
iPhone 13Up to $400
iPhone 13 miniUp to $350
iPhone 12 Pro MaxUp to $400
iPhone 12 ProUp to $330
iPhone 12Up to $300
iPhone 12 miniUp to $250
iPhone SE (2nd generation)Up to $100
iPhone 11 Pro MaxUp to $280
iPhone 11 ProUp to $230
iPhone 11Up to $200
iPhone XS MaxUp to $200
iPhone XRUp to $150
iPhone XUp to $130
View the rest at Apple’s Website

An iPhone 13 Pro will net you a maximum of $470 towards a new purchase, down from $550. 

READ MORE: Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Even the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are worth less, with trade-ins valued at a max of $400 and $350. They were previously at $450/$380. 

On the other hand, not every iPhone is getting the penny-pinching treatment. If you look at the iPhone 12, nothing is changing there. And that applies to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 too. 

All hope isn’t lost for iPad and Mac owners

Good news for iPad users. It looks like Apple has decided to keep the value of iPad trade-ins steady. If you’re looking to upgrade your iPad Pro, you can expect to get up to $445 towards your next purchase. 

Mac owners have something to write home about too. Apple is now offering more for most Mac trade-ins.

MacEstimated
trade-in value¹
MacBook ProUp to $670
MacBook AirUp to $460
MacBookUp to $110
iMac ProUp to $600
iMacUp to $530
Mac ProUp to $1250
Mac miniUp to $340

If you’re considering trading in an old MacBook Pro, the company will now offer you up to $670 on your next purchase, which is an increase from $630. 

Even older MacBook Air models have seen a bump, with trade-ins valued at up to $460 from $440.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade, you might want to do it sooner rather than later. For the complete list of trade-in values, head on over to Apple’s website.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

 

Last chance to reserve your next Samsung Galaxy and save $100

samsung ad asking people to reserve the latest handset

 

Related Topics
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More in News

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x