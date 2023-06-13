Google Photos for web gets some much-need editing tools

In what feels like an eternity, Google Photos for the web is getting some much-needed quality-of-life improvements.

Google Photos is a photo storage and sharing application available on mobile and desktop platforms. Google usually prioritizes updating and adding new features to the Android and iOS apps of Google Photos, but this time, they are taking a slightly different direction.

The company has announced advanced Google One editing tools for the web version of Google Photos. It’s great to see Google finally shifting its focus to the desktop version.

New Google One editing tools for Google Photos

Google announced the lunch of new editing features via Twitter, stating Google Photos for the web is getting some new editing tools.

“Just dropped! Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, Dynamic, Color Pop, HDR, and Sky suggestions are now available for #GoogleOne members on web so you can easily edit your photos, right from your computer,” Google wrote in the tweet.

“Want to unlock these features? Sign up for #GoogleOne http://goo.gle/428ooTL”

The company also provided the specifics like the new Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, Dynamic, Color Pop, HDR, and Sky.

You already know these features if you are using the mobile version of Google Photos. Now, Google is simply adding them to the desktop version.

Google is also keeping the user interface the same. However, if you’re unfamiliar with the new editing features, here’s the complete list:

Portrait Light: It enables the user to adjust the position and brightness of the light in a portrait

It enables the user to adjust the position and brightness of the light in a portrait Portrait Blur: It enables the user to adjust the blurriness of the background in a portrait.

It enables the user to adjust the blurriness of the background in a portrait. Color Pop: It enables the user to adjust the local contrast of edges.

It enables the user to adjust the local contrast of edges. HDR : Enables the user to enhance brightness and contrast across the image.

: Enables the user to enhance brightness and contrast across the image. Sky: It enables the user to select from several palettes and adjust the color and contrast in the sky.

It enables the user to select from several palettes and adjust the color and contrast in the sky. Dynamic: It enhances the brightness and contrast automatically.

The new editing features have already started rolling out, so be on the lookout. But before you get executed about the new Google Photos feature, these are not freely accessible.

According to the Google Help page, a Google One membership is required. You also need a computer with at least 4GB RAM and the latest updated browsers to use.

