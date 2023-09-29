Connect with us

Apps

Discord back online after “Blocked” message outage

You might want to restart your Discord apps.
A screenshot of an electric blue, cobalt blue, majorelle blue design.

Popular messaging and voice chat app Discord experienced an outage earlier today, leaving numerous users unable to access their accounts.

Reports flooded in from frustrated users who were confronted with a message stating, “Sorry, you have been blocked.”

However, the issue has since been resolved, and Discord is now back online.

Sorry you have been blocked message on twitter
Source: lmaopat (@lmaopatgg) on X

What happened with Discord? 

Reports flooded in from all fronts, getting posted on X, formerly Twitter and Reddit. The complaints are coming from around the world. 

1125 8502 1695064412

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3

Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer.

Preorder Now

Users report not being able to log in to their respective Discord accounts, and those who were able to log in had trouble accessing their chats and message history.

Surprisingly, the issue seemed to only affect the web and the desktop app. The Discord mobile app worked fine. 

Discord’s official status page logged the errors and issued a fix, but it took a while to reach everybody.

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More
A fix has been implemented to address increased api errors, which were caused by unusual traffic spikes leading to users being temporarily blocked.
Image: Discord

DownDetector also showed a significant spike in Discord outage reports, which appeared to be widespread. 

This image is asking users to rate their experience with discord over the past 3 months and provide feedback on any issues they have encountered.
Source: DownDetector

Ultimately, it was discovered the outage was due to Cloudflare, which experienced issues with its Dashboard and API service. Maintenance was scheduled for the data center in Doha.

This image is showing the operational status of various systems over the past 90 days, with 100% uptime for all systems.
Source: Discord

Discord’s issues seem to have settled now, though. The company confirmed that Discord is back in operation, and users still getting the “blocked” message should restart their Discord apps.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Saurav Dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Apps