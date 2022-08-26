Giveaway: Enter to win a Roborock Dyad Wet and Dry Vacum

We’re running a giveaway where we’ll select two winners (yes, two!) to receive a brand new Dyad Wet and Dry vacuum courtesy of the folks at Roborock.

Yup, that’s right, you can win this highly-rated multi-roller wet/dry vacuum just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy, and it shouldn’t take you more than three minutes out of your day to enter.

So, what’s up for grabs? Roborock is giving away two Dyad Wet and Dry vacuums, valued at $449.99 each. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Dyad from Roborock offers maximum and precise cleaning power

Roborock’s Dyad is the only multi-roller wet/dry vacuum in the world with a dual roller motor.

With the power of 13000Pa suction and multiple rollers, the Dyad offers maximum and precise cleaning power for every mess.

Whether wet or dry, its DyadPower™ system is strong enough to suck up every last bit of dirt and grime for a perfect shine.

Featuring voice alerts that tell you exactly what you need to know while cleaning and an on-screen indicator to tell you exactly how dirty your floors are, the intelligence of the Dyad is unmatched!

Image: Roborock

This powerful wet/dry vacuum is equipped with an agile cleaning head, making it easy to avoid obstacles like chair legs, table legs, plant stands, and more.

The folding holder even allows the Dyad to stand on its own, and the cordless design allows users to freely and easily move from room to room.

Not bad for a wet/dry vacuum you could potentially get for free, right? Let’s proceed to the giveaway if this sounds like it’s checking off all the right boxes.

How to enter

Image: Roborock

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below.

You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Additionally, entrants must like and follow Roborock’s Facebook and Instagram pages. With this in mind, we’ll be verifying these requirements to make sure entrants are following the rules.

NOTE: Remember that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count.

Again, the giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from August 26 to September 16. Two winners will be selected and announced on Sept 19. Entries are limited to US readers.

Once selected, two winners will receive one Dyad Wet and Dry vacuum from Roborock, valued at $449.99. Good luck!

