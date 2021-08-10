The iPhone 13 Pro is going to have some sweet new camera tricks including Portrait video mode

We’re about a month away from Apple releasing the next generation of iPhones, which usually arrive late in September. A new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has some exciting information on the camera capability of the higher-end iPhone 13 Pro models.

Those camera upgrades will be a big draw, as the rest of the handset isn’t getting much of an overhaul this generation. Apple’s A15 chip will power them, the display notch is being reduced slightly, and it’s possible that the screen will have new technology that enables faster refresh rates for smoother scrolling. That may or may not be the rumored 120Hz ProMotion screens, like the ones on the iPad Pro range.

Those screens will be the same sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup, with a ‘mini’ 5.4-inch screen, a standard and Pro in 6.1-inch screen, and a 6.7-inch Pro screen.

The rumored feature that will be of interest to most users is the expansion of Portrait mode into video recording. That means Apple has found a way to do the background blur during recording, possibly from the data produced by the LiDAR scanner.

If that’s true, it promises better background blur for static pictures as well, reducing the number of errors that the current method produces.

Videography professionals will be glad to hear that Apple is bringing the ability to record in its ProRes video format to the iPhone 13 Pro range. That’s become an industry standard since Apple first created it a decade ago, and Apple keeps adding features like 8K video support. It’s also the preferred format for editors who use Apple’s Final Cut Pro.

Apple is also supposedly bringing a new “filters” system to the camera app, which promises better color reproduction. Expect lots of AI buzzwords when Apple talks about these at the release.

Apple usually announces the new iPhones in September, although last year’s release was delayed to early October due to the pandemic. Will this year’s event be similarly delayed? We’ll likely find out in the coming weeks.

