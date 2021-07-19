The iPhone 13 could have always-on screen features like the Apple Watch

Another week, another round of iPhone 13 rumors from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter. It’s a pretty comprehensive list of main hardware features for the iPhone 13 range, which Apple expects to sell like crazy.

While most of the features are things we’ve known about for months or could guess at, like the A15 chip that should power the range, there is one new feature dropped by Gurman that’ll be a welcome change.

That’s an Apple Watch-like Always On mode for the screen, which could show iPhone owners information like the time, date, important notifications, and more, all without having to lift their phone to wake the screen.

That’s made possible by Apple using OLED screens on the whole iPhone 13 range. The low power requirements and ability to turn off individual pixels means that the relatively small area that would be used wouldn’t affect battery life, especially if the rumors about larger batteries in the iPhone 13 range come true.

Other features mentioned in the newsletter were the 120Hz refresh rate of the screens, which we’re expecting to only be on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but could be on every model in the range, and Apple’s increase in manufacturing capacity to have 90 million iPhones ready for sale this release.

