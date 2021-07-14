Apple has finally released a MagSafe battery bank for the iPhone 12

On Tuesday, Apple finally released the last piece of the MagSafe puzzle for iPhone 12 users, a $99 MagSafe battery pack that fits neatly on the back of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and even the smaller iPhone 12 mini.

Apple says it gives “safe and reliable wireless charging” and won’t interfere with your car fobs or credit cards, according to the Apple Store listing.

When connected to your iPhone 12 via MagSafe, the battery pack can charge at up to 5W on its own, or up to 15W of power when connected to a 20W or higher power source. Yes, that could mean daisy-chaining two battery packs together to get the faster speeds.

Design-wise, it looks like a flattened AirPods case, that’s to say that it’s glossy white polycarbonate with some silicone areas. It’s compatible with MagSafe cases, so you don’t have to remove your phone’s protection to use it.

While Apple never says the battery capacity of any of its devices, tech influencers on Twitter noticed that it’s an 11.1Wh battery, “almost the size of the iPhone 12 battery.” That’s two 1460 mAh cells, for anyone who’s interested.

It’s been designed to sit on your iPhone 12 and sip power when it needs it, so you don’t have to detach it during your day, and the charge status can be shown via the batteries widget.

You can preorder the new MagSafe battery pack from Apple right now, with availability early next week.

