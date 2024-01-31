First iOS 17.4 public beta goes live as a revised build of developer beta

Apple released iOS 17.4 beta for the developers last week, and yesterday, the Cupertino firm released it to the public beta testers with long-anticipated changes – a result of the European Union antitrust legislation and a few more additions for the global users.

However, it seems the first iOS 17.4 public beta is a revised build, which is now accessible to the developers.

Why the revised build for the first iOS 17.4 public beta?

To articulate why we call iOS 17.4 public beta 1 a revised build, 9to5Mac points at the build number.

The build number for the original iOS 17.4 developer beta 1 is 21E5184i, while 21E5184k is the build number for the revised public version.

However, we are not sure what Apple revised or changed, but we assume the company has fixed some major bugs affecting who installed the build last week.

The new build is now available to both public beta testers and developers.

The update comes with a few significant changes to the App Store for iPhone users in the European Union, including support for third-party app stores, a prompt to set the default web browser, game streaming apps, and more.

Additionally, the update finally brings transcriptions to Apple Podcasts. There are also a few minor changes with Apple Music. Siri is getting new abilities, and new emojis have also been added.

iOS 17.4 will be released to the general public in March – be sure to get a jump on it to get the latest updates immediately, especially if you live in the European region.

