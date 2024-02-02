Apple unlikely to settle or license tech to undo Apple Watch ban

The patent battle between Apple and Masimo that began last year, resulting in a temporary ban on the Apple Watches during the holiday season, ultimately forcing the Cupertino firm to disable a key feature from all its watches, is far from over.

As it stands now, Apple is still selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the United States, but with the contested feature, the blood oxygen feature, disabled.

While everyone was expecting Apple to settle it with Masimo, a recent interview with Tim Cook indicates otherwise.

Apple exceeded expectations even after the brief Apple Watch ban

In an interview with CNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook indicated that Apple has no interest in putting the battle to rest and licensing Masimo’s technology.

Instead, the company is focused on its appeal of the ITC’s ruling.

The interview was about Apple’s fiscal Q1 2024 earnings, where the Cupertino firm exceeded all expectations with a revenue of $119.58 billion.

However, during the interview, Cook clarified there are several reasons for someone to purchase an Apple Watch besides the blood oxygen feature, according to a statement spotted by AppleInsider.

Even after the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 were pulled from the market briefly in December, Apple managed to bring in $11.95 billion in revenue for its Home, Wearable, and Accessories category, beating the expectation of $11.39 billion.

On the other hand, Masimo CEO Joe Kiani previously said the company is interested. However, Apple hasn’t reached out for serious discussions about a settlement, as – “it takes two to tango.”

We may have to wait a while for the Apple-Masimo battle’s conclusion. In the meantime, you can still buy an Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 from Best Buy/Amazon with the blood oxygen app and features enabled.

