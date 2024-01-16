Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 may lose a key health feature soon

Just last month, Apple was struck by a death blow when the company was forced to ban the sale of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 during the holiday season.

However, after a legal battle with the medical equipment manufacturer Masimo, the ban was lifted temporarily a few weeks ago.

While Apple has appealed against the sales ban, according to a new report, the Cupertino company plans to remove blood-oxygen tracking functionality from the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 if the appeal fails.

You may not want to update your Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Series 9

The report comes from Bloomberg, and according to the outlet, Apple apparently has a backup plan if its appeal against the sales ban fails to work.

The plan was reportedly revealed by Masimo and was even approved by the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

It is widely believed that the issue can be solved with a software tweak. So, it is highly likely that Apple will reinstate the blood-oxygen tracking capabilities if it wins the appeal or forms a deal with Masimo.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has already begun shipping the modified Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 to retailers with the feature disabled. However, they were still instructed to hold the sales for the moment.

Either way, if you use the Watch Ultra 2 or Series 9 and love Apple’s SpO2 tracking, you may not want to install the upcoming update.

