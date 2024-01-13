If you plan on preordering Apple’s Vision Pro, better own an iPhone

Okay, folks, it looks like Apple’s getting all “Mission Impossible” on us with the new Vision Pro headset.

According to a Reddit thread, you’re gonna need Face ID to pre-order this fancy gadget. So, for those rocking an iPhone SE 3, you might be out of luck.

Now, Yahoo! Finance is also spilling the beans about the necessity of Face ID. It seems like Apple’s going all in on the “no face, no service” policy.

And if you plan on getting your hands on one on day one, pre-orders kick off January 19th, so better make sure your iPhone or iPad Pro is ready for its close-up.

Interestingly, Apple’s official website is playing it cool not to mention the Face ID hoopla for pre-orders. But they do talk about this “Optic ID” thing – sounds like something out of a sci-fi flick, right?

Image: KnowTechie

So, in a nutshell, if you want to get your hands on the Vision Pro, you better make sure your device knows your face. And for those with non-Face ID devices, well, there’s always the next Apple release. Hang in there, folks

When and where can you preorder the Vision Pro?

Again, Apple Vision Pro will be available for pre-order starting on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST, with availability beginning on Friday, February 2.

Pricing starts at $3,499 (U.S). Customers can pre-order Apple Vision Pro from all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.

Do you plan on jumping on the Vision Pro bandwagon? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news