Microsoft will now let third-party developers into its Windows store

Microsoft is finally opening up its Microsoft Store on Windows to third-party developers, the company announced in a blog post. This means you’ll be able to safely download apps directly from Microsoft via companies like Amazon, Epic, and a whole lot more.

“Just like any other app, third-party storefront apps will have a product detail page — which can be found via search or by browsing — so that users can easily find and install it with the same confidence as any other app in the Microsoft Store on Windows,” says Giorgio Sardo, general manager of the Microsoft Store.

If this all sounds familiar to you, well, it should because Google’s Chrome Web Store has been doing this since 2010. However, unlike Google’s offering, developers on the Microsoft Store on Windows will be able to keep 100% of their revenue, but they’ll have to use their own payment system.

Image: Microsoft

Back in June, the company announced a major overhaul of the Microsoft Store for Windows to go hand-in-hand with the launch of Windows 11.

As part of the launch of Windows 11, the new Microsoft Store will open to the public on October 5th. In the coming months, it will also be available to Windows 10 users.

