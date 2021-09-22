The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 might be enough to tempt you away from a Mac

Microsoft just announced the Surface Pro 8 today, and it’s a beautiful beast. It’s the biggest design leap over the lifetime of the Surface Pro, and it’s definitely the one you want if you love the Surface line.

Powered by a choice of 11th-gen quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, the Surface Pro 8 finally ditches the USB-A ports in favor of USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports. That means external display options or even the possibility of plugging in an external GPU to make your Surface into a gaming rig. The base model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you can upgrade those all the way up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display is running at 60Hz normally, but the dynamic refresh rate will double that to 120Hz if it knows you’re doing touch or stylus tasks. It can also use Windows 11’s new Dynamic Refresh Rate feature to change the refresh based on other tasks.

According to Microsoft, the screen is 11 percent larger than the last Surface Pro, 12.5 percent brighter, and 11 percent higher resolution. It also supports Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology.

The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (sold separately) also includes the new Surface Slim Pen 2, which fits inside the keyboard base for storage and wireless charging. An inbuilt haptic motor aims to replicate the feel of scribbling on paper.

Microsoft is taking preorders for the Surface Pro 8 starting today, from $1,099 for the base model. They’re shipping on October 5.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: