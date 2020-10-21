If anyone cares, Quibi is now available on Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV

Quibi, the streaming service you probably never heard of or choose to ignore it entirely, is making its way to Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV. For those of you out of the loop, Quibi is a $5 a month streaming service that features seven-to-ten minute episodes of content optimized for smartphones.

Originally, the plan for Quibi was to have all of its content streamed to smartphones. Obviously, people wanted more choices when it comes to streaming content, so eventually, the company bit the bullet and offered more options for its users to watch its catalog of shows and movies on bigger screens like TVs.

But here’s the thing, no one is biting, and the streaming platform is struggling. According to a recent report in The Information, the company’s co-founder, Jeffrey Katzenberg, apparently went to Facebook and NBCUniversal and tried to sell its catalog of content. Neither company was interested. The report also mentions that Katzenberg told people familiar with the story that he might have to entirely shut down the service. Ouch.

For the time being, Quibi is still a thing, and for its users paying that $5 a month fee, users can access its content in more ways than before. With the addition of Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV (not to mention AirPlay and Chromecast support), this might give the streaming platform a fighting chance of staying alive. Who knows.

Update 10/21/20: Oh boy. According to the Wall Street Journal, Quibi is possibly calling it quits really soon. No one is directly quoted in the piece, but people familiar with the matter say Quibi’s days is coming to an end.

Breaking: Quibi is considering shutting itself down, according to people familiar with the matter. The streaming service has been plagued with problems since launching in April. https://t.co/0SkdDAm9Sj — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 21, 2020

Are you a Quibi user? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

