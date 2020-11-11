In what has been a lifetime for many Xbox fans, the latest console from the company, the Xbox Series X, has finally been released. While preorders were a mess, and people are still struggling to get their hands on the new console, it’s an exciting time for gamers, as this is the most powerful console yet from Microsoft.

If you are looking to snag the new console, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on where you can find them (if they are in stock), but first, we’ll catch you up to speed on everything the Xbox Series X has to offer.

What’s so good about the Xbox Series X?

Gamers can get truly immersed in their player experience as the Xbox Series X sports True 4K gaming, with up to 120 frames per second and 8K high dynamic range. Traditionally, such powerful screen loads have caused lagging, especially when online, but with all-new features in the new console, this is about to change.

Similar to the 3D experiences at the cinema, the Xbox Series X’s dynamic viewing experience is powered by a custom processor, which leverages the latest RDNA 2 and Zen 2 architectures from technology company AMD. This next-generation processor delivers more than 12 TFLOPs of GPU power and more than four times the CPU processing power of the Xbox One X.

This new console also includes the highest memory bandwidth of any next-generation console, according to the Xbox website, with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. This includes 10GB of GPU optimized memory at 560 GS/s to keep the processor fed with no bottlenecks. This means no overheating and crashing when there’s a lot going on in the machine.

To support these powerful and data-hungry applications, Microsoft has also developed the Xbox Velocity Architecture. Self-described as a “radical reinvention of the traditional I/O subsystem” this architecture is meant to be the “ultimate solution” for game asset streaming.

It comprises four major components—a custom NVME SSD, hardware-accelerated decompression blocks, a brand new DirectStorage API layer, and Sampler Feedback Streaming (SFS). The 1TB NVME SSD delivers 2.4 GB/s of raw I/O throughput, which is more than 40 times the throughput of the Xbox One. Unlike traditional SSDs which slows down PCs, this custom SSD provides consistent, sustained performance.

The SFS allows streaming to be seamless, using more memory and I/O throughput, which makes the gaming experience richer and more immersive.

If all of that wasn’t enough, the Xbox Series X comes with 3D Spatial Sound—the next evolution in audio technology. Using advanced algorithms, lifelike immersive worlds are created that put gamers at the center of the experience.

How to buy the Xbox Series X

The gaming console has already proven popular with gamers, with many retailers already selling out of their stock. However, gamers can access two options from the Xbox Store, leading to their preferred retailers.

The Xbox All Access plan costs $34.99 per month and comes with the Xbox Series X console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. There is no upfront cost with 0 percent APR for 24 months.

If you’d prefer to pay for your console upfront, the Standalone plan sees customers pay $499.99 upfront and includes the Xbox Series X console only.

Each Xbox Series X console comes with the machine itself, a wireless controller, and an Ultra High-Speed HDMI cable. To create storage for extra games, gamers can buy a standard standalone hard drive or the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S—it plugs into the back of the console via the dedicated storage expansion port. It is sold separately from the console.

Retailers include:

More retailers are being added, according to the Xbox website.

What do you think? Plan on snagging an Xbox Series X when they are available again? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

