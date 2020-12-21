Five Below has $10 PC gaming accessories now and we tried them all – here’s the verdict

Perhaps you’ve heard about it, probably you haven’t. Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf was 2019’s PC Gaming Player of the year. The then 16-year old won Fortnite’s big tournament.

He was on the late-night circuit and proved to be a good role model for the kids out there wanting to make it big in competitive eSports. Bugha eventually partnered with Five Below to bring an ultra-affordable line of PC accessories to the market.

I went out and got the lineup just so I could give you feedback on what is worth the $10 price tag, and what isn’t.

LED gaming speakers & subwoofer set

Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie

This one is a little more than a novelty. Yes, the speaker lights flicker to the audio but the quality of said audio struggles to even be on par with laptop speakers.

Sure, at $10 it’s not the worst purchase for a kid that doesn’t have speakers at all but don’t expect anything that you would mistake as decent quality. I’d avoid this and probably spend $25 on something on Amazon with a little more “oomph.”

Verdict: 4/10

LED gaming mousepad for PC

Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie

This 31.5in x 11.8in mousepad is large enough to fit a full-size keyboard and has more than enough room for a mouse. The somewhat standard LED options are painfully vanilla and the pad is very thin, but the price point of this mousepad is also easily 50% cheaper than the average one on Amazon.

If you had $10 and were trying to buy a gift for any PC gamer in your life, this is probably the best bet. I bought one for my son, and eventually one for myself. As a bonus, my LED lights are messed up, so my mousepad lights are almost always two-tone.

Verdict: 9/10

LED gaming microphone for pc

I swear to God that they had something like this in the front office of my high school, 20+ years ago (Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie)

Kids out there see their favorite streamers using mics that aren’t connected to their headsets and probably want to be just like them. This isn’t the microphone they want.

If they want to sound like they are across the room at all times and have inconsistent audio levels, you could probably get the same quality at $5 instead of this $10 option from Five Below. It’s not good.

Verdict: 1/10

LED gaming keyboard for PC

Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie

A full-sized membrane keyboard with some LED options for $10. Surprisingly, it doesn’t suck. One thing this keyboard has that many do not at the same price point is anti-ghosting.

That means it recognizes every key you hit at one time, so it does work better for gaming. The LED options are not horrible either. If you have a school-aged PC gamer in your life that uses an OEM keyboard, this is an upgrade.

Verdict: 7/10

LED gaming headset stand with 4 USB ports

Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie

Before picking this up, my son and I were both using banana holders as headphone stands. This piece of plastic does the job and more.

While it certainly looks better than a banana holder and the LED lights have that RGB flair everyone loves, the fact that there are four USB ports on the Five Below stand make this the belle of the ball. No, they aren’t highspeed, but they work swimmingly for dongles or even to plug in the mouse pad. I recommend this one over everything, as long as you have headphones to hang.

Verdict: 10/10

LED gaming headset with boom mic

Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie

OK, I was surprised at the quality of this one. These headphones lack the quality and substance of a pair that are 30x the price but aren’t bad for $10.

The headphones offer decently full audio and the microphone is better than the freestanding one that is sold in this set. There isn’t any weight or substance to the body of the headphones, but what did you expect? As a bonus, it works with PS5 and Xbox too.

Verdict: 7/10

LED gaming 7-key mouse

Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie

Like the keyboard before it, the Bugha mouse isn’t that bad. It has 7 buttons on it but I haven’t found a way to program them. The real surprise here is that it is a $10 mouse that can change its DPI from 1200/1800/3600/7200 with the click of a button.

That’s something you will find in more expensive mice, but is going to be integral for any kid that wants to be competitive in eSports. It’s not very weighty and the ABS plastic does feel like a $10 mouse, but you could do worse at a higher price point.

Verdict: 8/10

Overall, the Bugha lineup from Five Below is exactly what it is billed as, an affordable entry-level option for kids that want to play games competitively.

With that being said, the entire set isn’t needed. The headset, mousepad, mouse, and headset stand all make fantastic stocking stuffers. The keyboard is an OEM upgrade and the boom mic and 2.1 speakers are a waste of money.

What do you think? Interested in any of these accessories from Five Below? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

