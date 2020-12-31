Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for January 2021

The holidays are now behind us, and if you weren’t able to snag any new games in December, then don’t worry, as Sony is rolling out some new free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers to enjoy in January.

Keep in mind that you’ll need an active subscription to PS Plus to download and continue to enjoy these games.

With PlayStation’s offerings typically fare a bit better than those from Xbox, does that hold true in January? Let’s find out.

Free PlayStation Plus games for January 2021

Sony is back again this month with some solid titles for gamers to download for free.

First, you have the awesome Greedfall, an awesome action PS4 RPG that has you exploring “uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures.”

Then, there’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, another title in Lara Croft’s long gaming history. Craft stuff, kill bad guys, do some platforming. You know the deal. This one is also available on PlayStation 4.

Finally, PlayStation 5 gamers are getting Maneater, a game that has you playing as the apex predator, a great white shark. Eat fish, grow big, explore the sea, wreak havoc, repeat.

There you have it, this month’s free games for PlayStation Plus members!

