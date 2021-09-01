Can the PlayStation 5 play Blu-ray movies?

The PlayStation 5 is a powerhouse gaming machine. The ninth-generation console from Sony lets you play games in 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second. And with almost complete backward compatibility for PS4 games, the console has an additional massive library of games that you can choose from.

But the PS5 isn’t only an impressive gaming machine. It also doubles as a full-on media center. You can download streaming apps like Netflix or Disney Plus to turn your PS5 into a multifunctional piece of hardware that can clear some of the clutter from your living room.

But what about other, somewhat older forms of media? The PlayStation 5 Standard Edition comes with a disc drive so you can play physical copies of games, but would you be able to use the drive to play your Blu-ray movie collection?

So, can the PlayStation 5 play Blu-rays?

Short Answer: Yes

Yes, the PlayStation 5 is fully capable of playing Blu-ray discs. And, unlike the Xbox Series X|S, you don’t even have to download any extra software to make the console capable. Just pop the Blu-ray disc, and you’re good to go.

As a little bonus, the PS5 is also capable of playing 4K Blu-ray movies, which is a step up from the PS4. While the PS4 could play Blu-ray, neither version of that console ever had support for 4K Blu-rays.

So that’s a little extra bonus for PlayStation 5 owners. Of course, most everything is going digital these days, but there are still plenty of people out there that have their own physical movie collection, and the PS5 is a great device for using those discs.

Just be sure that you get the PS5 Standard Edition if you’re looking to play Blu-rays or DVDs, as the console’s Digital Edition doesn’t come with a disc drive.

