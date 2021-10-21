Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen upgrade is delayed until 2022 – Play these games while you wait

A couple of months ago, it looked like we would be getting the next-gen upgrade of Cyberpunk 2077 by the end of 2021. Sadly, it no longer looks like that will be the case.

In a tweet from the CD Projekt Red Twitter account, the company has let fans know that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgraded versions of Cyberpunk 2077 have been delayed until sometime in 2022.

The company had also planned to release an upgraded version of fan-favorite The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for both PC and consoles by the end of the year. Sadly, that upgrade has also been delayed until next year.

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

CD Projekt Red has had a tough go at things with its massive Cyberpunk 2077 project. The game was released with massive, game-breaking bugs, and was even removed from the PlayStation Store at one point for being so bad.

Since then, the game has made a decent recovery, becoming much more playable for gamers on last-gen consoles. But the company had to spend a lot of its time and resources delivering bug fixes for the original game, instead of working on the upgraded version.

That is probably for the best, as it’s important that CD Projekt Red prove that it is committed to delivering a solid, working game to anyone who plays. So what games can you play while you wait on the next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 upgrades?

There are a few good games to watch out for while you wait for Cyberpunk 2077

Of course, waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 to finally come out is going to be a pain in the ass after this delay, but there are a few games coming soon that should keep you interested until then.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

While you wait for Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel is gearing up for another entry to the gaming scene alongside Square Enix. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy lets you take on the role of Star-Lord and his band of misfit badasses on an intergalactic journey to save the universe. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming out on October 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Battlefield 2042

The Battlefield franchise is coming back soon with a brand-new installment in the storied franchise. Battlefield 2042 is a futuristic spin on the popular FPS. The big-team battles and massive vehicles are back with Battlefield 2042. I watched some streamers play during the beta earlier this month, and sniping looks as satisfying as ever. Battlefield 2042 is coming on November 19 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Deathloop

If you game on PlayStation, you can already get your hands on this next one. Deathloop is a unique FPS story where you play as an assassin tasked with taking out a group of targets in a certain amount of time. The catch? Time resets whenever you mess up, so you’ll have to start all over again. The game can hopefully give you that story fix until Cyberpunk 2077 releases. Deathloop is available now for the PS5 and PC, and it will likely come to Xbox next September.

Halo Infinite

And now for the Xbox gamers out there. Halo Infinite is probably the game on this list that I’m most excited about. This return to form for the classic Xbox franchise features massive big-team battles and all of your favorite vehicular warfare from the original games. Halo Infinite will feature free-to-play multiplay and a paid story campaign releasing on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

These are just a few of the games that you can look forward to playing while you wait for Cyberpunk 2077. It’s the holiday season and, although many games are still being delayed due to COVID-19, there are a lot of exciting games to look forward to in the coming months.

