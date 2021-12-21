World’s first Tesla baby? Tesla autopilot let this woman give birth in her car

Tesla’s autopilot has seen its fair share of setbacks and controversies over the years. The electric vehicles have a bad reputation of crashing when their drivers get too comfortable with the self-driving and autopilot features.

But now there’s a positive story of how autopilot can be very useful: a woman gave birth in the front seat of her Tesla with the help of her husband and autopilot.

Back in September, a couple gave birth to their child while stuck in traffic on the way to the hospital in their Tesla. Initially reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Yiran Sherry and her husband, Keating, were taking their 3-year-old to school when Yiran’s water broke.

Taking advantage of the autopilot and navigation on their Tesla, Keating set the navigation system to take them to the hospital while he supported his wife. This meant that he could use one hand to rest on the starting wheel while he turned his attention to his wife.

Two months ago, we welcomed our beautiful baby girl, Maeve Lily Sherry, into this world🥰! She couldn't wait to arrive… born in the front seat of our 🚗 en route to the hospital! Maeve amazes us each day 😍👶🏻 Posted by Yiran Wu Sherry on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Yiran told People Magazine that she only remembers thinking, “Should I push or should I hold? Should I push or should I hold? F— it, let’s do this.” As the couple was pulling up to the hospital, their healthy baby girl made her first appearance.

“Thank you genius Tesla engineers for your brilliant design of autopilot,” Keating Sherry told The Inquirer.

This autopilot story is much better for Tesla than most of the previous accounts of autopilot use. Most recently, the vehicles have had a problem with crashing into police vehicles. And of course, once the cops are involved, the U.S. federal government got involved. Helping a couple safely deliver their baby is definitely a much better look.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: