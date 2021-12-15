Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub

Elon Musk thinks Jeff Bezos isn’t doing enough and should spend more time on his space company Blue Origin to make more progress. Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times, Musk said he’s trying to bait Bezos into putting more effort into his Blue Origin product.

The Financial Times awarded Musk FT’s Person of the Year for 2021, and the interview mainly focuses on, well, Elon Musk. But that didn’t stop him from giving ole Bezos a shoutout. Here’s my favorite quote, mainly the last sentence:

“In some ways, I’m trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress,” Musk said in the FT interview. “As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub.”

Damn, that’s brutal. And even though Musk didn’t directly say that last bit about the hot tub, it sure didn’t stop him from telling the reporter what his friend said. I mean, did he think the reporter wasn’t going to include that in the piece?

Musk doesn’t stop there, though. Dragging Bezos even further, Musk adds Bezos “does take himself a bit too seriously.” Musk even points out Bezos’ engineering aptitude, saying, “he does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering. The devil’s in the details.”

What he’s basically saying here is that Bezos needs to spend more time on Blue Origin. According to CNBC, Bezos would only work one afternoon a week at Blue Origin. Eventually, that turned into two afternoons a week. Meanwhile, Musk claims he’s working 80-100 hours per week.

