Elon Musk is thinking about quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer

In the most human thing I’ve seen from the man in a while, Elon Musk is fed up and thinking about quitting his jobs. This isn’t speculation or a rumor, Musk said it himself in a tweet late Thursday night.

“thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” Musk said in the tweet. That was it, no follow-up tweet or any insight as to why he tweeted it. The only thing I can find is some basic replies to tweets from Twitter users who initially responded to his tweet.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Is he actually serious about this or is this just another standard Musk shitpost? Who knows, but one thing is for sure is that the guy works a lot.

“I work a lot,” Musk told Joe Rogan during a past episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “Normally, I’ll be in meetings at work until 1 or 2 in the morning. Saturday [and] Sunday, usually not, but sometimes.”

Not to mention, he has a lot on his plate. Musk’s other company, SpaceX is possibly on the verge of bankruptcy.

In an email to his employees regarding the production of the Raptor, an engine that powers the company’s Starship, Musk said “I was going to take this weekend off, as my first weekend off in a long time, but instead I will be on the Raptor line all night and through the weekend.”

To be fair, who hasn’t felt this way? How many times have you thought about hanging it all up? Unfortunately for most, we don’t have the same luxuries as Elon Musk. And when I say luxuries, I mean a mountain of cash. If he wanted to, he could quit and live the rest of his life without us ever hearing from him again. He probably won’t though, and that’s fine too.

We all have our difficulties at work, but somehow, we plow through it. So Musk, if you’re reading this, don’t quit. Put on your big boy pants and figure this out. If we can do it, you can too.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: