Elon Musk is once again the world’s richest person

Sorry, Bezos, you’re the second-richest person on the planet again. That’s because Elon Musk is yet again in the top spot, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The reason for the change? Tesla’s climbing stock price, which closed at $843.03 per share on Friday.

Now Musk’s net worth is estimated at $236 billion, an increase of $66.5 billion in the last year, thanks to the fortunes of Tesla and its crazy stock price. Amazon’s ex-CEO Jeff Bezos is now worth $197 billion, a paltry $6.81 billion increase in the last year. Musk was briefly in the top spot earlier this year, also from returns on his stake in Tesla.

Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2021

As to what Musk plans to spend his worldly wealth on, well it’s going to be spent on getting humans to Mars if this Twitter exchange is to be believed.

That might be attainable since Musk’s side hustle is SpaceX, the second-most valuable privately held company in the world, and one of the frontrunners for space travel.

It doesn’t seem that Elon Musk’s top ranking is going away anytime soon. Tesla keeps going from strength to strength, with third-quarter earnings expected on Wednesday that should show healthy numbers.

With EV sales still only 3 percent of all vehicle sales, there’s room for Tesla to grow as countries start to push for EV adoption.

