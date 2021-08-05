President Biden is pushing for 50% of new vehicles to be electric by 2030

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular every year, and President Biden is looking to speed up the process of EVs taking the place of internal combustion engines. The President is set to announce a new executive order that will set a goal of making 50% of new automobile sales EVs by 2030.

According to a new report from The Verge, the President is all-in on electric vehicles. In addition to the push towards EVs, President Biden will also propose new energy and efficiency standards to offset the policy rollbacks made by the Trump administration.

President Biden and his administration will work alongside the EPA and automobile manufacturers to help achieve this goal. And the President is not the first to mention a goal like this. Many automobile manufacturers, including Mercedes and Volvo, have pledged to go all-electric by 2030, and many more are working to transform large portions of their own fleets into EVs.

As of today, EVs only make up around 2% of the vehicles being sold in the US. However, manufacturers like Tesla, with their fully electric fleet, and Ford, with its Mach-E Mustang and upcoming all-electric Ford F-150, are beginning to gain traction in the EV market in the United States.

With this executive order and the initiatives from automobile manufacturers and the EPA, it seems like there is a bright future for electric vehicles in the United States. Whether or not we reach the President’s goal of 50% EV sales by 2030 is yet to be determined, but I have no doubt that the amount of EVs we see on the road will soon start to grow exponentially.

