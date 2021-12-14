President Biden’s new executive order will bring many government services online

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed a new executive order that aims to help the way Americans interact with certain government agencies. The Executive order will serve to direct 17 different government agencies to bring their services online, modernizing the way Americans interact with the Government.

President Biden’s recent executive order will be an attempt to make things easier on the American public when it comes to dealing with government agencies. The change directs several departments to modernize their programs, reduce administrative burdens, and create new online tools and technologies to provide a better customer experience.

Of the new order, President Biden had this to say: “Today, I’m signing an executive order to ensure…that the federal government puts you, the American people, at the front of the line.”

Many of these agencies, like the Department of Treasury or the Department of Veteran Affairs, have been considered to be a pain to deal with. This executive order hopes to alleviate some of that pain for things like passport renewals and airport screenings by moving parts of the process online.

Neera Tanden, a senior adviser to the president, spoke to reporters earlier this week about the new executive order, saying:

“We looked at the points of greatest friction for people with their government — filing taxes, applying for social security benefits, waiting in TSA lines — and focused on ways to reduce that friction.”

The new order includes the 17 agencies mentioned above with 35 specific areas and services that will be required to adapt to an online space, making it easier for Americans to interact with departments that deal with the general public regularly.

This is a change that is long overdue. Dealing with government agencies in America can be very painful and drawn out, especially in agencies and departments that deal with the public on a regular basis.

Hopefully, President Biden’s new executive order will help get rid of some of the monotonous processes that have plagued government action in this country for too long.

