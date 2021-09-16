The Lucid Air is the first electric car to get a 520-mile EPA-rated range, beating out Tesla

Lucid Motors is set to deliver the most efficient electric vehicle that the world has seen to date. The Lucid Air Dream Edition just received an EPA-rated range of 520 miles per charge, which makes it the longest-range EV that the EPA has ever rated.

According to a new report from The Verge, the Lucid Air Dream Edition delivered on the company’s promise that it would create the most efficient EV on the market. The vehicle beats out Tesla’s most efficient model, the Model S Long Range Plus, by more than 100 miles.

The 520-mile range is the rating specifically for the Air Dream Edition with 19″ wheels and it is definitely the most efficient. But Lucid is also offering a few other trim options that are still considerably more efficient than the competition. The Air Dream Edition with 21″ wheels still got a rating for 481 miles.

There is also a performance package for the Air Dream Edition that bumps up the car’s horsepower by a good margin. Even that package has a good range, with the 19″ wheel version rated for 471 miles and the 21″ version rated for 451.

Of course, this is just a rated range and you shouldn’t expect these exact numbers for every charge. Just like with gas mileage, each individual vehicle may vary as far as its range capabilities, but you can at least expect something close to these numbers.

These are just the first few models that Lucid Motors plans to release by the end of this year, and they are definitely on the luxury side. The Air Dream Edition starts at $169,000 so it definitely won’t be for everyone. Fortunately, the company is working on other, more affordable models that it plans on releasing sometime in 2022.

