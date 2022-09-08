Jeep aims for four new EVs by 2025

Jeep isn’t the name you’d immediately think of when buying an electric vehicle. Maybe that’ll change, as the brand announced that four new all-electric SUVs are coming by the end of 2025.

It’s all part of their push to electrify their product portfolio. By 2030, they want 100 percent of all European sales to be of EVs and 50 percent of US sales.

Three of the upcoming four EVs have been named. They are all built on the same electric platform, with the same battery packs, but with wildly differing capabilities and other features.

The first is a new Jeep Recon, which is full-electric and looks like a refined version of the Wrangler.

It’ll be packed with Jeep tech, including Selec-Terrain traction management, under-body protection, and off-road tires. The doors can come off, too, a nod to every off-road Jeep of the last century.

The Recon will hit our shores in 2024, with preorders starting next year.

Jeep Wagoneer S EV

Image: Stellantis

Then there’s an electric Wagoneer S, “a reinvention of the American modern icon: high performance, very fast, and very premium.”

Jeep targets a 400-mile range here, with an effective 600 hp and a 3.5s 0-60 mph. We’ll have to wait until next year to hear more about this.

Jeep Avenger

Image: Stellantis

Then there’s the Jeep Avenger, made for the European market. This will be the first full EV to reach the market, with a 400 km (248 miles) range.

We’ll only have to wait another month to get the full details on this one, as Jwwp is unveiling it at the Paris Auto Show on October 17.

Jeep is also planning a fourth EV, with more details later. Or any details, for that matter. The automaker wants to lead the market for electric SUVs after a seemingly-slow start with limited hybrid plug-in models.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: