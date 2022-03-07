What the state of home charging looks like in 2022

We’re well into a new year now, and like it has been every year for decades now, each year brings new tech to your home. With the increased presence of electric vehicles, 2022 is set to be the biggest year for home charging stations.

From Tesla and Ford to Sony and Honda, EVs are expected to have their biggest year. But with that increase in vehicles, another demand is on the rise. Convenient home charging options will be needed if people expect to freely use their electric cars and trucks.

Thankfully, companies are up to the task and we’re starting to see an increase in the available options for homeowners. We’re going to spend a little time talking about the state of the industry and then provide some of the best options currently available.

The state of home charging in 2022

Image: Tesla

Over the past couple of years, home charging options have become a much more readily available option for EV owners.

Companies are starting to see the value in home charging stations. For owners in rural areas, EV stations to top up their vehicles can be hard to come by. Home charging stations eliminate much of the need for finding a station in the wild.

This is also perfect timing, as many people are returning to the office, which means more time spent on the road.

Tech in home charging stations is obviously improving as demand rises, but instead of focusing on every little detail, we’re instead going to focus on knowing the difference between Level 1 and Level 2 charging stations.

What to know about Level 1 and Level 2 home charging stations

If you are hoping to upgrade to a home charging station in 2022, one of the biggest things to look into is if the charger is a Level 1 or Level 2 charger.

Level 1 chargers charge at either 110 or 120 volts. This is the standard electrical charge you will find in a home outlet. It’s going to be a bit on the slower side, but requires no extra wiring on your end. It’s going to be the cheaper option for most people.

Level 2 chargers deliver juice between 220 and 240 volts. Your home is probably equipped with some of these already, as they are used for some of the beefier home appliances out there. This is going to provide a faster charge but might require extra wiring.

While there are Level 1 chargers out there, most options seem to lean towards Level 2, as it provides the fastest charging available for EVs.

The 5 best home chargers available in 2022

For those of you looking to add a home charger to your house or garage, there are more options available to you than ever before. Here are some of the best.

Wallbox Pulsar Plus

Image: KnowTechie

The first option on our list is going to be perfect for people with more than one EV. This Level 2 option from Wallbox will let people charge two electric vehicles at one time. It will set you back $649 on Amazon.

JuiceBox 32 Charging Station

Image: KnowTechie

Another Level 2 home charging station, the JuiceBox 32 offers fast charging for a single electric vehicle, and its big feature is its WiFi-connected smart features that let you control functions from the app. It will set you back $619 on Amazon.

ChargePoint Home Flex EV charger

Image: KnowTechie

ChargePoint has been in the EV charging game for a long time. It started with public charging stations and now offers smaller home versions. The Home Flex is a Level 2 charger and has an app for setting things like charging schedules. It will set you back $699 on Amazon.

Dcbel r16

Image: KnowTechie

The Dcbel r16 is a home charging station that offers a bunch of features for homeowners. For one, it can convert solar energy to power, and in addition to offering EV charging, you can use it for home needs, as well. It’s currently available in Canada and can be reserved in the US for $4,999. It does require a professional to install.

Tesla Powerwall

Image: Tesla

We couldn’t include a best-of list without including the Tesla Powerwall. Like the Dcbel r16, Tesla’s option provides EV charging, home backup power, and can harness the power of the sun. It’s no longer limited to Teslas either, which helps expand its usability. Pricing starts at $8,500 but will have to be installed by a professional.

Home charging is here to stay

Electric vehicles aren’t going anywhere. In fact, many manufacturers and some countries are looking to phase out gas-powered vehicles in the next couple of decades.

For this reason alone, the state of home charging in 2022 is as strong as it has ever been. If you are an EV owner, or plan to make the transition soon, home charging options are becoming cheaper and more versatile.

