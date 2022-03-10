GM wants your EV to be a backup power source for your home

Electric vehicles are continuing to improve, and now General Motors (GM) is envisioning a future where your EV can double as a backup power source for your home.

GM is collaborating with Pacific Gas and Electric to turn future electric vehicles into on-demand power sources for homes. Testing starts later this summer and will take place in Northern and Central California.

After initial testing, the plan is to start rolling out the feature to some users to see how well it works in real-world situations.

“Not only is this a huge advancement for electric reliability and climate resiliency, it’s yet another advantage of clean-powered EVs, which are so important in our collective battle against climate change,” notes PG&E CEO Patti Poppe.

Obviously, there is still a lot GM has to figure out about this feature. The main concern is connectors and what will be required to juice owners’ homes.

This isn’t the first manufacturer to look at this functionality. Ford is testing a similar feature in the 2022 F-150 Lightning. Their idea even includes the ability to charge other EVs.

Home charging capabilities are a hot topic right now, with companies like Tesla and dcbel looking to provide options that can charge EVs and homes alike. This feature from GM is the natural evolution of that.

