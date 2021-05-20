Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning has been officially revealed and starts at under $40,000

Ford officially revealed the company’s new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning on Wednesday. The public got a nice sneak preview of the vehicle earlier in the week when President Joe Biden visited the company’s manufacturing plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and took the new truck out for a test drive.

The new truck will be the third EV produced by the company, following the Mustang Mach-E, which was released earlier this year, and the Ford E-Transit, which is an all-electric commercial van slated for a late 2021 release.

The F-1150 Lightning will, like most vehicles, come in several different trim options. These range from the base model, with a price tag of $39,974, up to the fully-loaded Platinum series, which will cost around $90,474. There are many factors and additions that decide how much a specific F-150 Lightning will cost, including two different battery options. You can see more details about what options will be available here.

Image: Ford

The Ford F-150 Lightning is maybe the most notable electric vehicle from Ford. For a long time, the F-150 has been the company’s best-selling vehicle, meaning that it would have to get everything right in order for the F-150 Lightning to succeed. The truck will have to maintain the standard that previous F-150 versions have held in terms of performance, all while converting from a traditional gas-powered vehicle to an all-electric vehicle.

It is definitely an exciting time for Ford. The F-150 has always been an incredibly popular truck, and the fact that the company has been able to successfully transition the truck to an all-electric platform will be great for the company during the worldwide push towards EVs. The new truck is set for a spring 2022 release, and you can reserve yours today on the Ford website.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: