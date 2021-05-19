Joe Biden drove the new all-electric Ford F-150 and wants everyone to know that it is ‘quick’

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden took a trip to Ford’s Rouge factory in Dearborn, Michigan to speak about the importance of electric vehicles in the future. There, he was filmed testing out the car manufacturer’s new all-electric Ford F-150, and he was pretty impressed by the vehicle.

The new F-150, known as the Lightning, has not been fully revealed to the public yet, but we got a pretty good sneak peek at the Lightning during the President’s visit to the factory.

In the video, we see President Biden driving around on an open course, secret service in the passenger seat. He then stops to have a chat with reporters before flooring the virtually silent, all-electric F-150 up to 80 mph.

While talking to reporters, President Biden claimed the Lightning went 0-60 in around 4.4 seconds, some information that he likely wasn’t supposed to reveal. A Ford representative can be heard in the background saying the company hasn’t shared that information with the public ahead of a planned reveal for later today.

“That sucker’s quick,” you can hear the President say as he pulls up to speak with reporters. Biden’s visit to the factory was not only to help showcase the all-electric F-150 but to advocate for the push for all-electric vehicles in the future.

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular, and many manufacturers and government officials are pushing for a much wider adoption of EVs around the world.

This is a cool sneak peek at the new Ford F-150 Lightning. The auto manufacturer is set to fully reveal the all-new all-electric F-150 Lightning to the public at 9:30 PM Eastern time tonight.

