GM is going all-in on self-driving vehicles and wants to sell them by 2030

All of the major auto manufacturers seem to be on board with the production of electric vehicles, but General Motors is looking to an even bigger step forward. GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, says that the company will be producing fully autonomous vehicles for consumer use before the end of this decade.

According to CNBC, Barra revealed this in a call with investors earlier this week. While there are no concrete plans in place yet, Barra was confident that fully automated vehicles would be coming sometime this decade. She told investors, “Later in the decade, I believe, and there’s a lot to still unfold, but I believe we’ll have personal autonomous vehicles.”

GM’s goal is to utilize the company’s advanced driver-assist feature called Super Cruise to establish fully automated driving capabilities in up to 95% of driving conditions. Super Cruise is slated to be added to 22 vehicles by the end of 2023 and offers hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of US roads.

GM is certainly not the first auto company to begin developing self-driving vehicles. Domino’s is currently working with a driverless delivery car and you can now take a driverless taxi in one part of China.

Then, of course, there is Tesla, which has been developing its Autopilot feature. According to the article mentioned above, Tesla is beta testing an upgraded version of Autopilot, but even this is not completely self-driving yet.

There’s still plenty of time left in the decade for GM to develop an autonomous vehicle, but this is still a bold claim. Self-driving vehicles have proven a bit more difficult to develop than some may have thought. Who knows what our vehicles will be capable of five years from now.

