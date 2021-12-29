Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for January 2022

As we near the end of 2021, PlayStation gamers are getting access to a brand new batch of free games as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription. In January, gamers will get access to three different games for free across both the PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Next month features some pretty exciting titles, from a wacky shooter to a fast-paced racing game. The list includes some really interesting titles that should help keep PlayStation gamers occupied for hours.

Remember, you will need to make sure you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to redeem these games. As long as you have an active subscription while these games are available, you can redeem them and they’ll be added to your library forever.

Free PlayStation Plus games for December

Sony starts January’s free PlayStation Plus games off with Persona 5 Strikers. This hack-and-slash adventure follows a group called the Phantom Thieves as they experience a trip to Japan. What was supposed to be a vacation quickly turns into chaos as you help your team fight their way to victory.

Next up on the list is Dirt 5. This high-speed rally-racing game features insane cars and even crazier races. Race through different landscapes, like ice, snow, and sand, and master dozens of iconic cars as you race on tracks all over the world in Dirt 5.

And wrapping up January’s PlayStation Plus games is Deep Rock Galactic. This co-op first-person shooter lets you join up to three of your friends as you take a group of space Dwarves up against dangerous cave-dwelling alien monsters. You’ll have to fight your way through massive hordes of deadly enemies if you want to survive in Deep Rock Galactic.

And that does it for January’s free PlayStation Plus games. All of these games will be available for download starting January 4. You’ll have up until February 1 to snag these games for free with your active PlayStation Plus subscription.

